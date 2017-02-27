Arrest Report: February 27, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Keith Allen Davis, Jr., 236 Wheeler St., Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on warrant out of Monticello (2-20-17)
Ty Calbert, 211 Abernathy, Warren, AR., age 26, arrested on warrant out of BCSO and Warren PD
Smittie Davis, 819 Cobb St., Warren, AR., age 50, charged with public intoxication, arrested on warrant x2 (2-20-17)
Vertrell Davis, 203 S. Bradley, Warren, AR., age 44, charged with shoplifting (2-21-17)
Victor Sanchez, 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR., age 33, charged with driving on suspended license (2-21-17)
Alfonzo Hampton, 1487 Bradley Rd., Warren, AR., age 35, charged with murder 1st degree (2-21-17)
Larry Brumston, 503 St. James St., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with possession of controlled substance (2-23-17)
Danny Crowell, 1010 Rich St., Warren, AR., age 58, charged with driving on suspended license, no insurance, no vehicle license (2-24-17)
Merisha Mitchell, 433 Burnette Rd. #24, Warren, AR., age 26, charged with endangering the welfare of a minor x2 (2-24-17)
Gaudencio Lopez, 600 S. Walnut St., Apt C-7, Hermitage, AR., age 31, charged with public intoxication (2-24-17)
Blake Robinson, 408 W. Elm, Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on warrant-failure to appear
(2-25-17)
Valentin Rodriguez-Alva, 407 Elm St., Warren, AR., age 31, charged with no driver's license (2-25-17)
Eric Johnson, 430 Nettles St., Hampton, AR., age 31, charged with driving on suspended license, no tags, no insurance (2-25-17)
Steven D. Kolen, 1616 N. Bryant St., Warren, AR., age 25, charged with driving on suspended license (2-25-17)
