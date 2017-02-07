Blood Drive Dates Announed

Every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
1 in 7 people entering a hospital needs blood.
1 pint is all that is needed to save 3 lives.
Drew Memorial Hospital –Monticello-Thursday, Feb 9th 12- 5:00 p.m.
Green House Cottages –Rison- Friday Feb 10th - 10-4 pm
Delta Memorial Hospital – Dumas- Tuesday- Feb 14th 1-6 p.m.
Bradley County Medical Center-Warren- Monday- Feb 20th 3-7 p.m. $100.00 gift card
Stonegate Health & Rehab-Crossett- Tuesday- Feb 21st 10-2:00 p.m.
Great Lakes Solution –El Dorado- Tuesday-Feb 28th 12-5 pm
