Bradley County Extension Council Interpretive Event Held

Bradley County Extension Homemakers
The Bradley County Extension Council Interpretive Event was held Tuesday, February 21 at the Warren Senior Care Center.  Bradley County elected officials were invited to attend and were treated to a meal prepared by the Bradley County Extension Homemakers.

Following the meal Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney made remarks to those gathered.

Planning Committee reports were given as follows:
     Agriculture-Luther Dangerfield
     Economic & Community Development-Sandy Gavin
     Family & Consumer Sciences/EHC-Judy Simmons
     4-H/Youth Development-Ken Simmons

Michelle Carter of the Extension Service gave the Report of Accomplishments

Bradley County Extension Council Members are Harry McCaskill, Luther Dangerfield, Joel Tolefree, Mark Pennington, Irma Baldwin, Christy Ward, Diane Fowler, Catria Roberson, Monty Balentine, Judy Simmons, Wanda Carr, Paul Cooper, Vicky Tapia, and Judge Klay McKinney.
