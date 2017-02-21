Bradley County Extension Council Interpretive Event Held

|Bradley County Extension Homemakers
Following the meal Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney made remarks to those gathered.
Planning Committee reports were given as follows:
Agriculture-Luther Dangerfield
Economic & Community Development-Sandy Gavin
Family & Consumer Sciences/EHC-Judy Simmons
4-H/Youth Development-Ken Simmons
Michelle Carter of the Extension Service gave the Report of Accomplishments
Bradley County Extension Council Members are Harry McCaskill, Luther Dangerfield, Joel Tolefree, Mark Pennington, Irma Baldwin, Christy Ward, Diane Fowler, Catria Roberson, Monty Balentine, Judy Simmons, Wanda Carr, Paul Cooper, Vicky Tapia, and Judge Klay McKinney.
