Campground improvements are underway at Moro Bay State Park

The park is adding new 50 amp electrical service, new water service, and new sewer hookup to all campsites. Also the park is adding 3 more campsites so it when we reopen we will have 23 sites available for reservations. Each site is planned to be 60ft long with a concrete pad for awnings. Each site will also have a new fire ring, picnic table, and BBQ grill. Renovations began a few weeks ago and are expected to continue through this spring and summer. To be on the safe side, the park is not accepting any camping reservations until October the 1st. Due to the construction the playground and the Deer Run Trail are also closed. However, the cabins, marina, visitor center, pavilions, picnic area, Ferry Exhibit, boat ramp, bank fishing, and the low water trail remain open. Regular weekend programming which will include boat tours, guided hikes, and live animal programs will continue through spring break and on every weekend starting in April. Equipment rentals which include fishing boat rentals, kayak rentals, pedal boat rentals, and bicycle rentals are currently available and will continue all year. To see what programs are offered each weekend or to make reservations for cabins or pavilions people can visit Arkansasstateparks.com or call the park at 870-463-8555.
