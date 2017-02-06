Doctors' Clinic Contract Signed

Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney signed contract documents on Friday, February 3rd to begin the process of construction of a new doctors' clinic to be constructed on Central Street just across the
street from Bradley County Medical Center. The facility will house two physicians offices and will be paid for by county sales tax dollars dedicated to the hospital. The cost will be just over $1.9 million. The clinic will be owned by Bradley County Medical Center which is owned by Bradley County.
