Dog Taken to Warren Shelter

This adorable little one was found at The Mad Butcher parking lot. If he is yours, you need to contact the Warren Animal Control officer through the Warren Police Department or contact P.A.W.S. (They have a facebook page.) If you are interested in adopting this little buddy. Give them a call.
Editor's Note: I, myself, had seen this dog on the parking lot at The Mad Butcher. I am glad he is now out of the traffic. Hope he finds a forever home.
P.A.W.S. has a facebook page which has videos and photos of animals in need of homes. Check it out.
