Hermitage Police Officer Injured In Car Chase

According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Department, Hermitage Police Officer George Smith was slightly injured Tuesday after being hit by a car that he had been trying to stop. Officer Smith was trying to pull the vehicle over when it fled from him on Bradley Road 31 around 5:00 PM. Tuesday, February 14th. While chasing the truck, Bradley County Deputy Marty Lee Wardlaw joined the effort and tried to cut the vehicle off by meeting it from the opposite direction . The truck turned around and headed back toward Officer Smith and hit him head on. The truck apparently had a big heavy duty bumper and was able to continue to flee and got away. Officer Smith was transported to Bradley County Medical Center, treated and released. The Hermitage patrol car is likely totaled.
After having determined who was driving the car, the Sheriff's office made an arrest of 21 year old Christian Donaldson of Johnsville. He has been charged with assault and fleeing.
An investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas State Police.
