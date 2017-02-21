Investigation of Death in County Underway

|Alfonzo Hampton
At approximately noon Tuesday, February 21, 35-year-old Alfonzo Hampton came to the Warren Police Department with his dead father in the trunk of his car.
Alfonzo is in custody while the investigation continues. He has been charged with 1st degree murder and has a bond hearing Wednesday. The authorities have not released how or when Fred Hampton, the father, was killed.
salineriverchronicle.com will keep the public updated on the investigation.
UPDATE: The shooting took place on Bradley County Road 56.
