Katie Coon Speaks to Lions Club

During her presentation, Mrs. Coon told the club members that she teaches 212 students in grades 6-12. She provided details on the many honors received by Warren students and the fact that a number of them gain scholarships to attend college due to their success in music. She talked about a recent invitation for the high school choir to perform in Carnegie Hall in New York City next year.
Katie stated that one of the things see stresses in teaching students how to perform is to understand the story of the song being sung. She says the purpose of singing is to tell the story.
According to Mrs. Coon, the choir students are often selling something or doing something to raise money for trips and expenses for trips to perform. She encouraged the club members to help whenever possible. She went on to say that the vast majority of her students do very well in the classroom overall and they must be academically eligible to participate in choir.
