Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Lumberjacks Sign With Colleges

Four Lumberjack seniors signed with colleges on National Signing Day.  To read more about this go to the Sports Page.
Left to Right:  Byron Person, Dennis Daniels, Hayden Lassiter, and Devonta Brown

