No City/County Garbage Pickup On February 20th

Due to the observing of Presidents Day on Monday, February 20th, there will be no garbage pickup by the City of Warren or Bradley County. The county will pick up the route for Monday on Tuesday the 21st. The Bradley County landfill and the Courthouse will be closed on the 20th.
The Warren Municipal Building and the recycling center will be closed February 20th. All city police and fire services will be fully staffed and operational.
