The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival announces the Pink Tomato Trap Shoot scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. The competition will be held at the Warren Shooting Complex located off Highway 63 south of Warren.
Registration for the 2 person teams will be $80.00 and you may register at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or at the complex on the day of competition.
Each team will be allowed two rounds of trap. Bring shells or you may purchase 12 and 20 gauge at the shooting range.
There will be a $500 prize and a trophy for the winning team. Second place winners will receive $120 and third place winners will receive $80. A meal will be provided for all participants.
Please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 or Mike Nichols at 501-590-9755 for more information.
