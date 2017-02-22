Randy Rauls Set to Take Lions Club Presidency

Current Lions Club President Clayton Winters announced that he was resigning as President and a member of the club due to his taking a new job in another city. First Vice President Randy Rauls will be assuming the position of club President in March. The club voted to express appreciation to Mr. Winters for his service to the Warren Lions Club and wished him well in the future.
The Warren Lions Club meets the first Wednesday of each month at Molly's Diner and the second Wednesday of each month at Simple Simon's Pizza.
