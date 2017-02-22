Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Randy Rauls Set to Take Lions Club Presidency

The Warren Lions Club meet February 22 at Simple Simon's Pizza and discussed several matters of business.  The club voted to authorize eye exams and new glasses as necessary for two local individuals and talked about plans for the 2017 Lions Club Musical Jamboree held each year in conjunction with the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.

Current Lions Club President Clayton Winters announced that he was resigning as President and a member of the club due to his taking a new job in another city.  First Vice President Randy Rauls will be assuming the position of club President in March.  The club voted to express appreciation to Mr. Winters for his service to the Warren Lions Club and wished him well in the future.

The Warren Lions Club meets the first Wednesday of each month at Molly's Diner and the second Wednesday of each month at Simple Simon's Pizza. 
at 4:57 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)