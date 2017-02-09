Research Studies Effect Of Video Games On Training College Students' Reaction Times

MONTICELLO, AR — The effect of video games on training college students' reaction times is the subject of a research paper by a University of Arkansas at Monticello psychology professor and two recent UAM graduates.
The paper, written by Dr. Seungyeon Lee, assistant professor of psychology, in collaboration with Michael Todd Pickett of Wilmar and Gina Ashcraft of White Hall, both 2016 UAM graduates, was published in the current edition of National Teacher Education Journal, a nationally-refereed journal for educators in K-12, community college and university settings.
Entitled "Video Game Effects on Training College Students' Reaction Times; A Small-Scale Study," the research tested the effects of two different video games – logic and fast-paced action games – on 60 young adult participants. Lee, Pickett and Ashcraft examined whether reaction time improved when participants increased their correct response rates. The findings indicated that fast-paced action games may cause an increase in response rate to both visual and auditory stimuli. "We believe it is possible that video games may have some positive effects on attention," said Lee. “The study brings some important implications for people’s understanding of online learning."
Both Pickett and Ashcraft are pursuing graduate degrees in clinical and mental health counseling at Southern Arkansas University.
For more information, contact Dr. Rick Clubb, dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, at (870) 460-1047.
The paper, written by Dr. Seungyeon Lee, assistant professor of psychology, in collaboration with Michael Todd Pickett of Wilmar and Gina Ashcraft of White Hall, both 2016 UAM graduates, was published in the current edition of National Teacher Education Journal, a nationally-refereed journal for educators in K-12, community college and university settings.
Entitled "Video Game Effects on Training College Students' Reaction Times; A Small-Scale Study," the research tested the effects of two different video games – logic and fast-paced action games – on 60 young adult participants. Lee, Pickett and Ashcraft examined whether reaction time improved when participants increased their correct response rates. The findings indicated that fast-paced action games may cause an increase in response rate to both visual and auditory stimuli. "We believe it is possible that video games may have some positive effects on attention," said Lee. “The study brings some important implications for people’s understanding of online learning."
Both Pickett and Ashcraft are pursuing graduate degrees in clinical and mental health counseling at Southern Arkansas University.
For more information, contact Dr. Rick Clubb, dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, at (870) 460-1047.
No comments:
Post a Comment