Saturday, February 11, 2017
Rotarians Welcome New Member and Hear Program About WJROTC
During the weekly meeting of Warren Rotary Club, the organization welcomed Randall Baker to the club. Mr. Baker is pictured with club president Phillip Faris.
Rotarian Carla Wardlaw invited CPT Len Blaylock and SGT Janey Surratt to speak to the club about the Warren JROTC program.
Rotary meets each Tuesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church.
11:07 AM
