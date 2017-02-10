Friday, February 10, 2017

SEACAC 2017 Public Hearing

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will conduct a Public Meeting for its service area.  SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties. The meeting will be held to discuss current interest/needs in the county.  The public is strongly encouraged to attend.


The schedule of meetings is listed below:

Bradley County              February 21, 2017                 5:30pm                
Southeast AR Community Action                                                                                                           1208 N Myrtle      Warren, AR

Ashley County                February 23, 2017                 9:00am                
Ashley Cty Courthouse (Annex)
206 E Jefferson    Hamburg, AR

Chicot County                February 23, 2017                 11:00am              
Old Simmons Bank Building
417 Main St        Lake Village, AR

Drew County                   February 23, 2017                 5:30pm              
Western Sizzlin Restaurant
436 Hwy 425 N    Monticello, AR

Desha County                 February 24, 2017                10:00am          
Municipal Complex Building
901 Holly St. Hwy 278 West                       McGehee, AR            


