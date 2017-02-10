SEACAC 2017 Public Hearing

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will conduct a Public Meeting for its service area. SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties. The meeting will be held to discuss current interest/needs in the county. The public is strongly encouraged to attend.
The schedule of meetings is listed below:
Bradley County February 21, 2017 5:30pm
Southeast AR Community Action 1208 N Myrtle Warren, AR
Ashley County February 23, 2017 9:00am
Ashley Cty Courthouse (Annex)
206 E Jefferson Hamburg, AR
Chicot County February 23, 2017 11:00am
Old Simmons Bank Building
417 Main St Lake Village, AR
Drew County February 23, 2017 5:30pm
Western Sizzlin Restaurant
436 Hwy 425 N Monticello, AR
Desha County February 24, 2017 10:00am
Municipal Complex Building
901 Holly St. Hwy 278 West McGehee, AR
