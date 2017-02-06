South Arkansas Beekeepers Attend First Drew County Beekeepers Association Meeting

|Jon Zawislak presents a program on beginning beekeeping
at the first meeting of the Drew County Beekeepers Association.
The program was brought by Jon Zawislak, program associate of the Entomology Department at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.
There were 27 attendees at the meeting. The group included participants from Bradley, Lincoln, Ashley, Desha, and Drew counties. Some attendees had no experience handling bees, and other had more than 10 years of "learning." More than once it was emphasized that bees have been making honey for thousands of years(and do not read books). Much of the standardization of procedures and practices is for the convenience of human handlers. Bees do just fine on their own in various locations such as hollow trees, walls of human buildings, and other locations.
Drew County is situated in an area with strong interest and individuals who have been successful in "bee culture" (apiaries) and appears ready for formal organization. The next scheduled meeting will be March 2, 2017 at 6pm at the Drew County Public Library at 114 West Jefferson Street in Monticello.
