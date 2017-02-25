News
Saturday, February 25, 2017
4A South Regional Basketball Tournament Final-Warren vs. Nashville Updates
While our LIVE crew will not be carrying this game on the NFHS Network this evening, we will be posting periodic updates through our twitter account.
Tweets by @LumberjackLIVE
