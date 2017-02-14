Team Bradley County Receives Certification

The ACT® Work Ready Communities (ACT WRC)® Academy is for leaders who want to move aggressively forward into a 21st century approach to work readiness and economic development. The Academy is a twelve month performance-driven program that state and local WRC leadership teams use to initiate, deploy and drive carefully tailored statewide efforts that will grow the number of counties certified as work ready. The goal is clear: through the ACT® Work Ready Communities initiative, the regional Alliance will strive to demonstrate to current and future employers that southeast Arkansas is willing to go the extra mile to equip our workforce with the skills employers demand.
To succeed at this goal, WRC leadership teams shape a performance-driven strategy that builds on deploying ACT's testing infrastructure and data gathering. However, the strategy must go beyond these two elements - and the ACT WRC initiative helps leadership teams do that by shaping a 'challenge' that makes the most sense for each state or community's unique circumstances, including - critically – competencies of work readiness. Successful teams are those willing to invest the team time and focus needed to shape and succeed against this challenge-centric approach.
The regional teams are now ready to move to the next phase of the process of becoming a certified Work Ready Community.
