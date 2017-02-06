Three Awarded Single Parent Scholarships

|Left to Right: Scholarship recipient Tabitha Nichols, board member Tricia Wilkinson, recpient Holly Curry, board member Marsha harton, recipient Kenna Glossup and her children, board member Fran VanDerZwalm, Steed White, and Beverly Chapel.
Holly Carter shared with the group that she is in the last semester of her work toward a degree in Medical Billing and Coding. She has received a Single Parent Scholarship previously and was awarded a full scholarship at the gathering.
Tabitha Nichols informed those in attendance that she is currently a sophomore at the University of Arkansas at Monticello where she is seeking a degree in education with plans to pursue a career in teaching. She is also a former recipient of the scholarship and was awarded a full scholarship.
Kenna Glossup received the scholarship for the first time this year and is seeking a degree in accounting from South Arkansas Community College.
Ms. Chapel reminded the recipients that they can continue to apply for future scholarships and wished them all well.
Checks for their awards were presented by Ms. Tricia Wilkinson and other Single Parent Scholarship Board members hosted a small reception for the recipients and their families and friends.
