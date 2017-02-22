Tourism Board Meets in Camden

Members of the Arkansas South Tourism Board meet in Camden Tuesday, February 21st to conduct monthly business and reorganize the multi-county organization. Arkansas South is made up of the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union. The purpose of the organization is to promote tourism within the region and to bring people to the area to generate economic activity.
Arkansas South has been in business for many years but participation has declined and efforts are under way to put it in a renewed, solid financial and management condition and to carry out the functions it is designed by law to accomplish. The board is made up of three people from each county.
For the next month the board will work to amend the bylaws as necessary and to put the organization on sound financial footing.
Arkansas South has been in business for many years but participation has declined and efforts are under way to put it in a renewed, solid financial and management condition and to carry out the functions it is designed by law to accomplish. The board is made up of three people from each county.
For the next month the board will work to amend the bylaws as necessary and to put the organization on sound financial footing.
No comments:
Post a Comment