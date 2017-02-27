Training Classroom Dedicated

On February 13, Jersey Community members and Jersey Firefighters gathered at the fire station to dedicate its newly built training classroom. The classroom was dedicated in honor of two Jersey Firefighters who have served, and continue to serve, more than 20 years at JRFD : Mr Moses Williams and Mr Wayne Ederington. A plaque on the door of the training classroom commemorates these men's years of protecting generations in the Jersey Community and fire district. Mr. Williams and Mr Ederington were presented awards by Mr. James Ederington, Jersey Rural Fire Department President and brother of Mr. Wayne Ederington.
