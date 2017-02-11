UAM Chamber Choir Joins Members of Arkansas Symphony And Soloists For Little Rock Concert March 3

MONTICELLO, AR — The Chamber Choir of the University of Arkansas at Monticello will present a concert of Baroque music on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Little Rock's Calvary Baptist Church, located at 5700 Cantrell Road.
Joining the Chamber Choir will be soloists Mary Sandell, soprano, Diana Salesky, alto, David Schnell, tenor, and Paul Murray, bass, along with members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.
The program will include “Ehre Sei Dir, Christe” by Heinrich Schütz, “Befiehl dem Engel” by Dietrich Buxtehude, “Magnificat” by Antonio Vivaldi, and Cantatas No. 150 and No. 54 by Johann Sebastian Bach. In addition, Kiril Laskarov and Andrew Irvin, co-concertmasters of the ASO, will perform the slow movement from Bach’s "Concerto for Two Violins."
Dr. Kent Skinner, UAM’s director of choral activities, will conduct the concert, which is free and open to the public. For more information call (870) 460-1060.
