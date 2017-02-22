UAM Debate Wins Team Sweepstakes Award At Bossier Parrish Tournament

|Adkins.
UAM captured the first place sweepstakes award in team competition, placed third in individual sweepstakes and second in the overall sweepstakes while winning the Cumulative Excellence Award and the Debate Commander Award for posting a winning percentage of 65.9 percent, highest in the tournament.
Cody Bijou of Crosby, Tex., and Reagan Dobbs of Dayton, Tex., teamed to win the team debate competition with Bijou capturing the individual varsity debate title. Dobbs was the individual speaking champion in team debate with Bijou fourth. Jacob Chisom of Monticello and Ben Graves of Hot Springs teamed to reach the quarterfinals in team debate.
In individual debate, Abbygail Rounsaville of Mabelvale reached the quarterfinals in the novice division while Natalie Craig of Sherwood and Grace Nash of Mount Holly reached the round of 16.
In the junior varsity division, Kyle Hargis of Warren reached the quarterfinals and Blake Adkins of Vilonia the round of 16.
Bijou capture the championship of the varsity debate division with Chisom reaching the semifinals and Dobbs the quarterfinals. Dobbs was also the individual speaking champion in varsity debate.
Others competing for UAM were Sam Aumagamanaia of Roswell, N.M., Gauge Adkins of Vilonia, Jordan Lakin of Cabot, Gabriel Bass of Pearcy, and Emily Mendiola of Warren.
For more information, contact Jim Evans, director of debate and forensics, at (870) 460-1589.
