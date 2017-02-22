News
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Update on Homicide in County
A bond hearing was held today, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 to set the bond for 35-year-old Alfonzo Hampton who has been changed with 1st degree murder in the death of his father. Bond was set at $250,000.
