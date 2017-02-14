Warren FBLA Shines at District III FBLA Spring Conference

PINE BLUFF, AR- Dressed for Success ; 12 Warren High School- SEACBEC learners recently attended the District III FBLA Spring Leadership Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Members attended two general sessions in which district officers reported on management, developing leadership, career skills, fundraising for a host of causes, as well as building lasting networks and relationships. They also attended the district talent show. The conference ended with highly commendable competition results.
Congratulations to the following students who are eligible to compete at the FBLA State Leadership Conference on April 3-4 in Little Rock, AR.
Results:
1st :
Logan Adams- Insurance & Risk Management
Magnus Gray- Accounting II
2nd:
Payton Ashcraft- Spreadsheet Applications
Austin Hammons- Personal Finance
Destiny Neely- Cyber Security
3rd:
Will Stracner- Impromptu Speaking
4th:
Josh Hensley- Agribusiness
6th:
Kevina Marshall - Healthcare Administration
