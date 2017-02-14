Warren Fire Department Responds to Outdoor Fire

The Warren Fire Department was summoned to a fire near 107 Baker Street around 4:48 P.M. Monday, February 13th. It appears a fire in a barrel got out of control and set the grounds on fire.
Twelve firemen and two fire engines answered the call and put out the fire out. There were no injuries and no damage to any structures.
Everyone is reminded that outdoor burning is prohibited in the Warren City limits unless a permit is issued by the Fire Department and prior to any legal burning, the department is to be notified in advance.
