Warren Pd Organizes Drug Search

Lead by the Warren Police Department and assisted by officers and K-9 drug dogs from Grant County, Pine Bluff, Saline County and Union County, a search was conducted at Warren High School, Warren Middle School and SEACBEC seeking illegal drugs, Monday morning February 13, 2107. This was a routine activity and was not conducted based on any specific investigation. The law enforcement officers and K-9 officers checked lockers, classrooms and vehicles parked in school lots. One arrest was made of an adult after drugs were found in the car of the adult who was taking part in an adult education program. Arrested by the Warren Police Department was Jonathan Hill, age 23 for possession of a controlled substance.
Salineriverchronicle.com visited with three of the law enforcement officers and their K-9 officers and was allowed to watch some of the searches as they took place. The following were on hand to assist the Warren PD:
Grant County-Officer T. Browing and K-9 Geno
Saline County-Officer C. Autry and K-9 ALF
Union County -Officer A. Boykin and K-9 Valick.
The officer and K-9 from Pine Bluff was not available while SRC was on site.
Several Warren Police Officers were helping work the search.
These type searches are made periodically and are unannounced to the students and staff.
