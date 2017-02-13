Warren School Board Conducts February Meeting

During the minute messages of the administrators to the Warren School Board during the February meeting held Monday night, WHS Principal Bryan Martin announced that the Warren High School Choir under the direction of Mrs. Katie Kuhn has been invited to perform in Carnegie Hall in New York City in April of 2018.
Principal Cornish also informed the board that Logan Adams, a senior in the Lumberjack Band has earned a chair in the All-State Band. He also noted that the Jr. Boys and Jr. Girls won the district championship tournament, and that the Senior Girls and Senior Boys will play in the Regional Tournament which will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center with both teams playing Thursday. He announced that one student who attended the State Beta Club Convention recently won a 1st place in contest and that some of the math students will be competing in the regional math contest soon. He also reminded the board that parent/teacher conferences will be held at the high school from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Cornish also told the board that drug dogs were brought into the building and the parking lot today and that he was pleased to note that there were no problems with high school students. Mrs. Jonalyn Reep, SEACBEC Director, also told the board that the dogs and their handlers had been through SEACBEC.
Mrs. Reep also told the board about a recent project in the criminal justice classes where students were given bodies of very young pigs and were asked to find the cause of death of the pig. She said it attracted quite a bit of attention.
Mrs. Rhonda Williams gave the report for Assistant Superintendent Karla Wardlaw informing the board of the grading conversion chart that is being put in place. She told them of the work toward Reasonable Goals with the first phase of Instruction. She noted that a team from Oklahoma toured the schools to watch personalized learning in progress. She also stressed that with the shortage of teachers in the area, work is being done to attract them to Warren.
Mrs. Sara Weaver gave a report from Eastside handing board members a draft of state reporting for report cards. She said that Eastside held parent/teacher conferences earlier in the day.
Mrs. Kathy Cornish told he board that Middle School students will begin the NAPE test Thursday. She further told the board of preparations for the ACT Aspire Test and about upcoming professional development this Friday and of parent/teacher conferences to be held Tuesday at the Middle School.
Brunson Principal Regina Scroggin updated the board about events at Brunson: parent/teacher conferences on Monday, Valentine parties tomorrow, ACT Aspire test strategies, web page developmen, and chess and quiz bowl team activities.
After returning from executive session, the board approved th hiring of Marquita Robertson as high school cafeteria manager/cook for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year. The approved the resignation of James W. Williams as computer engineering instructor at SEACBEC effective upon the hire of a replacement no later than February 17, 2017. The also approved the resignation of Russ Rhoden as full time bus driver. He will continue as a sub driver.
The board approved the calendar (Calendar #1) for the 2017-18 school year. They approved a lease agreement for copiers for the district at price of $1500 less than the last lease with the same company. After hearing the recommendations from Band Director Kevin Dunn, the board voted to approve the quotes on new band instruments and uniforms contingent upon Superintendent Acklin working with the District Treasurer to find the money somewhere in the budget.
