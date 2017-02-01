WHS Announces Valedictorians, Salutatorians, and Honor Grads

|Left to Right: Logan Adams and Magnus Gray-2017 WHS Valedictorians
Valedictorians are Logan Allen Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Adams, and Magnus Ares Gray, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Gray.
|Left to Right: Payton Ashcraft, Hayden Lassiter, and Sydney Broome - 2017 WHS Salutatorians
The Salutatorians are Payton Alexandria Ashcroft, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ashcroft; Sydney Mayson Broome, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Broome; and Michael Hayden Lassiter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Lassiter.
The honor graduates are Luke Ronin Barbara, Melanie Lizeth Canuto, Dennis Deshawn Daniels, Alexis Lee Dunaway, Katelyn Elizabeth Dunaway, Nathan Wade Hairston, Austin Stone Hammons, Landon William Jolley, Kevin Mi’Caia Katrina Cache’ Marshall, Blaine Haley Morman, Reese Caley Morman, Dixie Mae Puterbaugh, and Israel Sanchez.
