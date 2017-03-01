49 Year Old Drowns

At approximately 10:38 a.m., the Warren Police Department Communications Services Center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a possible drowning in the area of Lakeside Drive in Warren. This particular residential area of Warren has a large sized pond. Officers from the Warren Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Bradley County Search and Rescue, Warren Fire Department, and Arkansas Game and Fish responded to the call in which an individual advised that he another subject were fishing when the boat that they were in capsized. The reporting party was able to make it to shore, but the other party was not. After approximately 45 minutes of searching, the body of Sherman Preddy, Jr., age 49, was retrieved from the body of water. There is no foul play suspected at this time. The death is being investigated as an accidental drowning by the County Coroner and Warren Police Department. Evidence will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine if any form of intoxicant may have contributed to this tragic accident.
