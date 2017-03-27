Applications available for M*A*S*H camps

Two-week summer camps expose students to medical careers
LITTLE ROCK — Applications are now available to high school students for the summer
M*A*S*H (Medical Applications of Science for Health) camps. These camps will be located at
32 medical facilities throughout Arkansas. Two new host facilities have been added this year
at Dewitt Hospital and Conway Regional Medical Center.
The two-week M*A*S*H camps are designed to expose rising high-school juniors and seniors
to healthcare-related vocations.
“The M*A*S*H program gives students an inside look at various medical professions and is
designed to spark students’ interest in the medical field,” said Jennifer Victory, Director of
Rural Health for Arkansas Farm Bureau. “A large number of the camps are held at rural
medical centers and attract local students with a rural background.”
“The idea is that future medical students from a rural background are more likely to return to
their roots,” said Victory.
Applications are available through school guidance counselors, by contacting the M*A*S*H
director in your area or by visiting www.arkansashealthcareers.com/summer-camps/.
