Archeologist to Talk about the Isgrig Site

|Jessica Cogburn excavating at the Isgrig site.
On Tuesday, April 4, the Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society and the Drew County Historical Society will hold their joint monthly speaker series. Jessica Howe Cogburn, the former station assistant at the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey and current graduate student at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, will discuss the archeology of the Isgrig site in Pulaski County. People have occupied the site, located on Fourche Island, from the prehistoric through the protohistoric and historic periods. She will discuss the archeology of the late prehistoric and early protohistoric occupations dating between the 1400s and 1600s AD and will compare the Isgrig collections with research along the Arkansas River Valley to consider similarities with other sites, such as Carden Bottoms and Goldsmith Oliver.
Jessica is a native of Arkansas. She received her MA in Anthropology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 2011. Between 2008 and 2014, she worked for the Arkansas Archeological Survey as the Station Assistant in Monticello. During this time, she spent many weeks excavating at Isgrig, which is now the focus of her dissertation. In 2014, she enrolled at the University of Arkansas where she is working on her PhD and is a graduate assistant with the Survey. She is also one of the Vice-Presidents of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
A Preliminary Look at Isgrig and Contemporaneous Sites in the Arkansas River Valley
Jessica Howe Cogburn, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 PM
School of Forestry and Natural Resources Conference Room, UAM.
