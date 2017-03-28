Armstrong Honors Ricky Rodriguez

Ricky Rodriguez is a 2007 graduate of Warren High School and attended the UAM Technical College of McGehee where he received an EMT certificate. He has served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Warren for 6 years. He is married to Gaudet and has one child Abayomi.
Armstrong is a major employer in the Warren area and is a dedicated corporate citizen to the community. Many of their employees are active in civic affairs.
Congratulations to Ricky Rodriguez for his service to Armstrong and the community of Warren.
