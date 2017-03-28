Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Armstrong Honors Ricky Rodriguez

Ricky Rodriguez has been awarded a plaque for "Lean Leader Certification", an award given for training in the principles of lean manufacturing.  Mr. Rodriguez is a nine year employee of Armstrong Flooring and has been an outstanding employee.

Ricky Rodriguez is a 2007 graduate of Warren High School and attended the UAM Technical College of McGehee where he received an EMT certificate.  He has served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Warren for 6 years.  He is married to Gaudet and has one child Abayomi.

Armstrong is a major employer in the Warren area and is a dedicated corporate citizen to the community.  Many of their employees are active in civic affairs.

Congratulations to Ricky Rodriguez for his service to Armstrong and the community of Warren.
