Arrest Made In Altercation

Warren Police were recently summoned to 304 S. Martin Street to a business located at that address, to investigate an altercation that resulted in one person being cut in the face. The call came in around 3:08 P.M. Wednesday, March 15th. Arrested was Scott Clanton, age 53 of Bradley County. The person injured was Quinn Simmons. Mr. Simmons went to Bradley County Medical Center for treatment.
Mr. Clanton has been charged with battery, first degree, and is in jail pending a first appearance and probable cause hearing. The investigation is ongoing.
