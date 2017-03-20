Arrest Report: March 20, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Ruperto Rodriguez, 1100 S. Martin, Lot 12, Warren, AR., age 38, charged with DWI, Driving on suspended license, driving left of center, fictitiou tags (3-13-17)
Mandy Reddin, 330 S. Hyatt St., Monticello, AR., age 26, charged with possession of controlled substance (3-14-17)
Robert Bradley, 511 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 57, charged with driving on suspended license (3-15-17)
Tonya Payne, 3820 S. Olive, Pine Bluff, AR., age 46, arrested on warrant (2-15-17)
Megan Compton, 1231 Pennington Rd., Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant (3-15-17)
Scott Clanton, 304 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 53, charged with battery 1st (3-15-17)
James Phelps, 205 Womble St., Warren, AR., age 27, arrested on warrant (3-15-17)
Celesta F. Darrough, 298 Bradley 44 Rd., age 26, arrested on warrant from Dallas County (3-16=17)
Matthew Reap, 607 Redoak Acres, Redfiled, AR., age 30, charged with possession of instrument of crime (3-30-17)
Jonathon Herring, 4015 Whitefield, Little Rock, AR., age 48, cjarged with driving on suspended license and possession of controlled substance -marijuana (3-18-17)
Marlon McKay, 901 York St., Warren, AR., age 31, charged with no driver's license and public intoxication (3-19-17)
Garrn Curry, 25 Cloverhill Dr., , Warren, AR., age51, charged with possession of meth or cocaine Lt. 2 grams (3-19-17)
Dustin Burns, 1423 W. Pine St., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with failure to comply, arrested on warrant (3-19-17)
Christian Estrada, 358 Bradley 24, Rd., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with driving on suspended license (3-19-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant (3-19-17)
