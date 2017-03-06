Monday, March 6, 2017

Arrest Report: March 6, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Derrick Wheeler, 508 Park St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with public intoxication (2-28-17)

Estaban Gomez,  137 Bradley 232 Rd., Warren, AR., age 43, charged with no driver's license (3-1-17)

Keith Thompson, 318 S. Myrtle St., Warren, AR., age 25, hold for prison (31-17)

Vertrell Davis, 203 S Bradley, Warren, AR., age 44, charged with disorderly conduct (3-2-17)

Deangelo Jamil Brown, 804 Henry St., Warren, AR., age 30, charged with no driver's license, fictitious tags, no vehicle insurance (3-2-17)

Daniel Romero, 913 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driving on suspended license (3-2-17)

Marcos Cordero, 213 E. Central St., Warren, AR., age 19, charged with public intoxication (3-4-17)

Bertin Cordero, 213 E. Central St., Warren, AR., age 24,charged with public intoxication (3-4-17)

Robby Riedel, last known 153 Bradley 280, Warren, AR., age 28, charged with criminal trespassing (3-517)

Jorge Luna, 2913 Hwy. 273, Fordyce, AR., age 29, charged with no driver's license (3-5-17) 
