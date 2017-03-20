Community Meeting Announcement

Attention: Monday, March 27 at 6:30 PM, Jersey Rural Fire Department will hold a community meeting at Moro Bay State Park Conference Room to discuss the placement of a Sub Station near the park facilities and the more populated area of Moro Bay. Jersey Rural Fire Department continually searches for more efficient ways to deliver fire services to its fire district. Firefighting statistics prove "Seconds mean lives and less property damage". For additional information call 870-466-7380.
