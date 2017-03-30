Concert And Symphonic Bands To Present Concert April 11

MONTICELLO, AR — The concert and symphonic bands at the University of Arkansas at Monticello will present a joint concert April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center. Admission is free and open to the public.
A pre-concert lecture hosted by Justin Anders, assistant professor of music and conductor of the concert band, will be held at 6:30 in the Spencer Gallery of the Fine Arts Center. Dr. Kate Stewart, professor of English, will discuss Herman Melville's Moby Dick to prepare the audience for a performance by the concert band of W. Francis McBeth's "Sailors and Whales," a composition that follows Melville's story. Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs, will provide narration during the performance and Dr. Kent Skinner, director of choral activities, will conduct a movement of McBeth's piece that employs the use of vocalists.
The symphonic band, under the direction of John Webb, will perform a variety of pieces, including Von Suppe's "The Poet and the Peasant," and Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."
For more information, contact the Division of Music at (870) 460-1060.
