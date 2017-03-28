County Judge Asks BCEDC To Pay Intermodal

Near the end of the March 27th board meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission, Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney asked the BCEDC board to consider paying some of the amount owed to the intermodal authority by Bradley County, according to the intermodal's financial statement. ( Editor's note: legally Bradley County does not owe any money to the intermodal.) Judge McKinney indicated he would like to see the money paid and that the BCEDC should be willing to put some skin in the game. No action was taken, but according to sources, a committee will be formed to consider the matter. Mayor Bryan Martin voiced his concern that if BCEDC money is used to pay for the County, funds should also be utilized to pay for the City of Warren. The City of Warren is the only governmental entity in the county that contributes cash money on a routine basis to the BCEDC.
In other business, the board approved the minutes of the last two meetings and the financial reports of the past two meetings. There was no quorum at the February meeting.
The board then approved a contribution of $150.00 to the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival and another $150.00 for membership in the ACCE/AED organization. It was brought out that someone representing BCEDC should attend the AR Economic Development Foundation luncheon. Tickets are $300 each. No member volunteered to attend.
A great amount of time was then spent discussing the difficulty in hiring a new executive director. The idea was brought up that the pay is too low. There was major discussion about whether the job should be one of administration/clerical, CEO type functions or a marketing/recruiter. The board then voted to raise the salary to $35,000.00 plus $5,000 for health insurance. Chairman Lipton made a comment that the City of Warren may have to pay more to the BCEDC. Currently the city, by contract, pays the organization $60,000.00 per year, plus makes all payments on the industrial spec building located within the city industrial park. The city has made other expenditures over the years for land and infrastructure needs and has directly spent money on specific industrial prospects as deemed necessary.
