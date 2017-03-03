County Judge Provides Public Information

According to Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, a meeting will be held in Bradley County on Wednesday, March 8th to plan for state aid road work in Bradley County. Highway officials will visit the county and meet with the Judge to determine future work to be done on county roads that are eligible for state assistance.
The Judge also announced that efforts are underway to mark fire hydrants in the county that are usable to refill rural fire trucks while fighting fires throughout the county. There are specific locations that have the capacity to provide sufficient water to fill trucks when needed. This will help all departments who are assisting with fire fire suppression outside their normal area of jurisdiction, to more easily found the locations to refill their trucks.
