Dancers Earn Honors

Students from Monticello Dance Academy competed at Talent on Parade regionals in Texarkana February 24-26. Routines are given an adjudicated score of a Top, an Elite, Diamond, or the highest of a Double Diamond. Then overall placements are given in each age division and level. Other awards may be given as well!
MDA took a total of 42 routines to the competition and walked away with 7 Elites, 30 Diamonds, and 5 Double Diamonds! From those, we had 4 special judges' awards, 29 overall placements, 1 High Point placement, 3 category cup winners, and 1 choreography award!
Talent on Parade also offers Top Star invites and scholarships to a very select few to participate in their summer program and Dance directive classes held in the fall. Students from MDA that were invited to the Top Star program were Lynley Fletcher, Keller Bigham, Karissa Morman, and Blaine Morman. Recipients of the Dance Directive scholarship were Anna and Caroline Groves.
MDA is owned and operated by Allison Neill. Choreographers and instructors for the routines mentioned above are Allison Neill, Toni Findley, and Charlee Carter, along with guest choreographers Emily Barker, Shelly Butcher, and Angel Hairston.
The pictures attached are the girls from each awards ceremony that was held.
