Duke University Student Delivers Packs of Hope to Benefit Warren Students

Counselor Johnna McMurry, Katie Taylor and her roommate, and Middle School Counselor Sandy Culp Hollingsworth display the Packs of Hope delivered to Warren Schools.
Katie Taylor, a 2015 graduate of Drew Central High School, delivered Packs of Hope to Warren High School Thursday, March 16.  Katie began the Packs of Hope project in 2011 and had predominately run off donations and fundraising.  However, this year the project received a large boost through Ann Taylor Inc. and their ANNpower Women leadership program.  Katie received a grant to help expand the program.  Twenty-five hygiene packs and 30 school supply packs for Warren High School.

The packs were delivered by Katie (of Drew Central) and her roommate at Duke University to the Counselor's office.  The distribution of the project items will be carried out by the high school and middle school counselors' offices as needs are discovered.

At Duke, Katie is studying mathematics and education.  She says she is loving very second!
