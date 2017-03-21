Duke University Student Delivers Packs of Hope to Benefit Warren Students

|Counselor Johnna McMurry, Katie Taylor and her roommate, and Middle School Counselor Sandy Culp Hollingsworth display the Packs of Hope delivered to Warren Schools.
The packs were delivered by Katie (of Drew Central) and her roommate at Duke University to the Counselor's office. The distribution of the project items will be carried out by the high school and middle school counselors' offices as needs are discovered.
At Duke, Katie is studying mathematics and education. She says she is loving very second!
No comments:
Post a Comment