Eagle Lake Crossroads Baptist to Host Revival

Eagle Lake Crossroads Baptist Church will be holding revival services Sunday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 22. The Sunday morning service will begin at 10:00 a.m. The evening services will begin each night at 7:00 p.m.
The messages will be brought by Brother Jim Moss of Texas.
Eagle Lake Crossroads is located on Highway 160 E (going towards Johnsville).
The messages will be brought by Brother Jim Moss of Texas.
Eagle Lake Crossroads is located on Highway 160 E (going towards Johnsville).
No comments:
Post a Comment