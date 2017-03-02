Economic Commission Monthly Meeting

The Bradley County Economic Development Commission was scheduled to meet Monday. February 27th for it's monthly board meeting. A quorum was unavailable to attend, therefore no action was taken. Bob Milton, the bookkeeper for the organization went over the financial report for the members present. He informed those present that the BCEDC presently has $136,445.50 of cash available in four accounts.
There was a brief discussion about the effort to hire a new executive director. The position is vacant and will be advertised again.
Densia Pennington updated those present o the "work ready program" that is aimed at getting those needing jobs prepared and securing commitments from employers to consider those workers certified as "work ready."
Mayor Bryan Martin and County Judge Klay McKinney were present for the meeting.
