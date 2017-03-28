Elder Care Conference: Plan for Life

The focus of the conference is to help families, individuals and caregivers be better prepared to make the difficult decisions concerning issues of aging. Family members of aging individuals may choose to attend as well.
Area professionals, business leaders and ministry leaders will lead the conference. Topics of the five sessions will include Navigating End of Life Planning, Kindred Health Care When Needed, Estate Planning & Elder Law, Five Benefits of Hospice Care, and Social Security—Planning Your Retirement.
“Waiting until a crisis hits is the worst time to make important decisions. We can help you plan ahead and be prepared.” – Larry Clements, Pauline Baptist Pastor to Senior Adults.
This conference is presented as a public service ministry. There is no cost for the conference and registration is now open. You may register one of four ways: Visit www.paulinebaptist.com, click on “Elder Care” and fill out the registration form; Or call 870-367-3085 and register; Or e-mail your name, address, phone, e-mail address and age to ElderCareMonticello@gmail.com; Or you may register from 7:30-8:15 on site Saturday, April 8. This event is presented by “I Heart Monticello” and Pauline Baptist Church.
