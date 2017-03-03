Anaphylaxis and Epipen4Schools The Warren School District, with the help of Dr. Kerry Pennington, is now participating in the Epipen4Schools program. This program provides free Epipens and Epipen Jrs. to each campus including SEACBEC. The purpose of this prescription medication is to treat anaphylaxis which is an exaggerated allergic reaction that is a medical emergency. Epipen4Schools has provided our district with 5 boxes of Epipens and 5 boxes of Epipen Jrs. Medical professionals employed by the school district and school staff will only administer this medication that have been trained to recognize the symptoms of anaphylaxis and proper administration of the Epipen.
