Extension to Offer Wellness Ambassador Program

Are you interested in health, nutrition, and being physically active? Do you want to help others be healthier? The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is now taking applications for a new Extension Wellness Ambassador Program. The first of its kind offered in the state, this program will teach participants simple strategies to improve their own health and the health of their neighbors in Bradley County.
The Extension Wellness Ambassador training program will be offered over four sessions:
March 27 Pine Bluff
April 10 Pine Bluff
April 17 Pine Bluff
April 24 Pine Bluff
This is a multi-county training program and will include EWA trainees from several different counties. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants. Following training and Extension Wellness Ambassador Certification, volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of service to help others live healthier.
Training sessions include: healthy eating, weight management, strength training; exercise to improve balance and flexibility; preventing and managing chronic disease; avoiding portion distortion; health behavior change strategies that stick; understanding personality types; and other special topics. Participants will receive free cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, and fitness screenings.
The $40 registration fee covers all training materials.
Deadline to sign up for the program is March 20th. For details, contact the Bradley County Extension office at 226-8410 or email mcarter@uaex.edu.
The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
