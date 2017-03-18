Free Training For Truck Drivers

The Arkansas Workforce Center office, located inside the Old National Guard Armory Building in Warren at 101 South Martin Street is accepting applications for CDL truck driver training. Qualified applicants will receive free funding and can complete training in as little as three weeks.
Interested persons should visit the Warren office. It is open every Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. being closed from 12:00-12:30 P.M. for lunch. For more information, please call 870-224-7075.
Jobs are available!
