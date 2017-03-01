Judge McKinney Talks About Solid Waste Fees

Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney has informed the local news media that a plan was implemented today, ( February 28, 2017 ) conducting a survey of all homes and residences outside the city limits of Warren to determine who should be paying the quarterly county solid waste fee. Currently there are delinquent accounts totaling over $87,000.00. According to Judge McKinney the individuals conducting the survey will be driving marked county vehicles and will have identification explaining who they are. They are trying to set up an accurate data base for the county's solid waste billing system. Anyone with questions should contact the county judge's office at 226-3853.
